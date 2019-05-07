Porteau Cove, located 20 kilometres south of Squamish along the Sea-to-Sky Highway. (RCMP handout)

Toddler airlifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

The girl, 18-months-old, was air lifted to BC Children’s Hospital after falling into water at Porteau Cove

An 18-month-old girl is lucky to be alive thanks to a Good Samaritan who saved her after falling from a dock at Porteau Cove, 20 kilometres south of Squamish.

RCMP said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that the child had slipped through a railing from one of the upper decks earlier that day, falling into the waters below.

READ ALSO: Man killed at Vancouver construction site in possible electrocution

An unidentified man, not related to the toddler, jumped into the water and rescued her. She was then transported by air ambulance to BC Children’s Hospital where she is now listed in stable condition, police said.

Cpl. Sascha Banks said investigators are looking to speak to any witnesses who watched the incident unfold.

“We have yet to identify the man who rescued the girl from the water, but I have no doubt that he was that little girl’s guardian angel,” Banks said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crown seeking up to 25-year sentence for Vancouver Island double murderer
Next story
B.C. man in critical condition after assault at Okanagan beach

Just Posted

Locals come out to support Autism Walk 2019

Applewood Ford gratefully donated the lunch to those who participated in the walk.

Coastal Community Credit Union barbecues for a great cause in Port Hardy

“It’s become a community event now and it’s a fun day”

North Island MLA Claire Trevena promises better road conditions in the North Island

“Ministry staff will continue to monitor the roads closely to ensure they are safe and reliable.”

LETTER: Port Alice Health Centre Changes

“What a difficult situation they have placed our ambulance personnel in!”

North Island College’s 2019 Nanwakolas Council Corporate Golf Challenge now accepting registration

Event takes place June 7 at Storey Creek in Campbell River

Ever see birds perform a mating dance? Western Grebes flap around at B.C. wharf

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Toddler air lifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

The girl, 18-months-old, was air lifted to BC Children’s Hospital after falling into water at Porteau Cove

Trucker films near-miss on Vancouver Island highway

‘I have a collection of those videos,’ says driver Fred Gorosh

B.C. man in critical condition after assault at Okanagan beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma

Naked man takes run down aisles of Saskatchewan food store

Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food

Most Read