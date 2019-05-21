(File photo)

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell off the balcony of a third-floor apartment in Rutland on May 18, sustaining serious bodily injuries.

Emergency crews responded to a multi-level building in the 100-block of Gerstmar Road around 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said police learned that a neighbour, who was awakened by her barking dogs, heard the young child screaming as she went outside to investigate.

BC Emergency Health Services rushed the child to a local hospital and medical professionals determined it was necessary to airlift him to Vancouver for advanced care.

RCMP are continuing their investigation and have notified the Ministry of Children and Family Development, which is also investigating the incident.

READ MORE: Elderly man dies after falling from balcony at B.C. retirement home


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

Just Posted

Council approves replacement of overhead heaters at Fire Hall

Port Hardy council has agreed to spend $11,000 on the replacement of… Continue reading

North Island Eagles minor rep ockey organization hand out year-end awards in Port McNeill

It was quite the season and then some for minor rep hockey here in the North Island.

North Island resident to campaign on climate, economy for Liberal Party seat in Ottawa

Peter Schwarzhoff joins race for the second time in North Island-Powell River riding

Press release: Port Alice Health Centre service model announced

“a sustainable and dependable model of health care service delivery in Port Alice is a priority”

First annual Pride Day coming to Port Hardy in August

Pride contributes to a more inclusive and safe community for LGBTQ+ identifying individuals.

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Out of control fires have forced evacuations in the province

LETTER: Fletcher ‘blurs reality’ on B.C. union public construction

Bridge, highway projects awarded to companies, not unions

Federal government funds millions to help B.C. police spot drugged driving

Many police departments have expressed wariness about using the only government-approved roadside test

Judge: Mississippi 6-week abortion ban ‘smacks of defiance’

The new law would prohibit most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected

Most Read