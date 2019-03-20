Tofino surfer Brett Nelson watches waves break off Lovekin Rock at Long Beach in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on the first day of spring.-Nora O’Malley photo

Tofino a Canadian hot spot

Tuesday temperatures reached 23.5 C

Tofino was one of Canada’s hottest spots Tuesday with temperatures reaching as high as 23.5 C and mainly sunny skies.

On the same day last year, Tofino’s weather was mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching 9.3 C.

Abbotsford airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada on Tuesday, with the mercury reaching 24.5 C.

READ MORE: 40 records broken across B.C. as hot streak continues

On the first day of spring (March 20), Tofino was Canada’s hottest spot (as of 10:30 a.m.) with temperatures at the airport sitting at 17.2 C and still plenty of sun shining, according to Environment Canada. Eureka, NU was the coldest spot at – 40. 5 C.

Tofino on Thursday should see a high of 12 C with a 30 per cent chance of rain drizzle. Rain will likely pick up for Friday with temperatures reaching 10 C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. mosque part of open-house effort launched in wake of New Zealand shootings
Next story
Case dropped against former Nanaimo CAO who had allegedly made threats

Just Posted

Suspicious fire in Alert Bay burns two homes, spreads to nearby bush

Police say underage suspects have been identified

VIDEO: North Island Bantam Eagles tie Dawson Creek Canucks in front of massive hometown crowd in Port Hardy

The Tier 3 Bantam Championships continued in style last night at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena.

Tri-Port Midget Wild finish season with gold medal performance

The other teams were no match for the Tri-Port girls.

Chief Administrative Officer officially appointed in Port McNeill

“Pete brings with him 17 years of municipal experience.”

Port Hardy RCMP’s 2018 fourth quarter crime stats are in

Port Hardy RCMP Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen spoke to Port Hardy council March 12.

VIDEO: Can you believe it? This B.C. hill pulls cars backwards up a slope

Sir Isaac Newton had clearly never been to this Vernon anomaly when he discovered gravity

Paramedic staff shortage at critical level: B.C. union

A number of units were out of service due to lack of staffing in Lower Mainland, union says

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

BIG READ: The two sides of the Strait of Georgia roe herring fishery

The case for the Strait of Georgia roe herring fishery Comox fisherman,… Continue reading

Fraser Health under fire again for taxiing homeless man from Langley to Hope

Patient sent to Hope shelter because a spot in the man’s home community couldn’t be located

Dead sea lion discovered on Hornby Island shoreline

Reports indicate animal was shot in the head

Celina Caesar-Chavannes quits Liberal caucus, sits as independent MP

The Whitby, Ont., MP has been a vocal supporter of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott

Island SPCA overwhelmed by 45 cats taken from Comox Valley property

Many of the cats will be transferred to branches in Nanaimo and Victoria

Woman punched on the sidelines of B.C. soccer game

Both involved were watching the U21 game in West Vancouver from the sidelines when things got heated

Most Read