Some of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers’ “least-wanted Valentines” for 2021 displayed on a table at a media event in Surrey on Monday morning, Feb. 8. (submitted photo: Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers)

Some of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers’ “least-wanted Valentines” for 2021 displayed on a table at a media event in Surrey on Monday morning, Feb. 8. (submitted photo: Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers)

CRIME

Top 10 ‘least-wanted Valentines’ list ranks B.C.’s most wanted fugitives

‘Some of these fugitives have been missing a year or even longer’

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers has released its annual list of the “least-wanted Valentines” for 2021.

For these 10 “most wanted fugitives” in B.C., rewards of up to $100,000 are offered.

“They could be far away, or in your neighbourhood,” the crime-fighting organization said in a news release Monday (Feb. 8), following a media event held outside Surrey Pretrial Services Centre.

People who know the whereabouts of these individuals can send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers via phone (1-855-448-8477, 1-800-222- 8477) or online (solvecrime.ca). There’s also a downloadable “P3” app for Apple and Android phones.

“Some of these fugitives have been missing a year or even longer, and with four million pairs of eyes around the province, someone should eventually spot one of them,” said Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers.

“Tips work. We received more than 5,000 anonymous tips in 2020 leading to 72 arrests and 135 charges laid. Twenty-one of those arrests came from tips specifically about gang or illegal gun activity.”

Tips to Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and charge of any wanted criminal can lead to a reward of up to $5,000.

For three of this year’s most wanted, Crime Stoppers has partnered with the national BOLO (Be On the Look Out) Program to make available extra large rewards of $50,000 to $100,000. The three are Conor D’Monte (wanted for murder), John Norman Mackenzie (wanted for being unlawfully at large) and Cong Dinh (wanted for money laundering).

On social media, look for Twitter.com/solvecrime or facebook.com/metrovancouvercrimestoppers.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. a step closer to having some nurses prescribe opioid alternatives for drug users

Just Posted

Tanya Kaul is Port Hardy's new director of recreation. (Tanya Kaul photo)
Meet Port Hardy’s new director of recreation

“I love the outdoors and I’m here to promote healthy lifestyles.”

Kevin Cameron photo Mayor Kevin Cameron looks back over his two years in office, and head to 2021. (Submitted)
Port Alice mayor talks two years in office

Tourism and outdoor activities are the way to go, he said

Two maps from BC CDC showing new cases for last week, and cumulative cases for the last 13 months. (BC CDC)
North Island at zero cases and holding

Rest of Vancouver Island still showing increases

North Island Gazette file photo from FILOMI Days 2019, pre-covid.
FILOMI Days 2021 unlikely to happen, says Port Hardy mayor

FILOMI Days commemorates the fishing, logging, and mining industries that helped build the town.

The house at 5700 Goletas Way in Port Hardy (Realtor.ca image)
Five most expensive North Island real estate listings

Roundup of luxe properties for sale on the North Island

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

Some of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers’ “least-wanted Valentines” for 2021 displayed on a table at a media event in Surrey on Monday morning, Feb. 8. (submitted photo: Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers)
Top 10 ‘least-wanted Valentines’ list ranks B.C.’s most wanted fugitives

‘Some of these fugitives have been missing a year or even longer’

Ahmed Al-Rawi, assistant professor at the School of Communication at Simon Fraser University. (SFU photo)
B.C. prof joins 19 global experts to create online guide to fight COVID misinformation

‘The handbook can be an important tool for those in our communities who do not believe in the importance of COVID vaccinations’

Oyster River Volunteer Firefighters battle Saturday night cabin fire. Photo provided by Campbell River RCMP
Neighbours pull man from burning residence

Cabin south of Campbell River gutted by blaze; victim treated for burns, smoke inhalation

FILE – An organizer displays a naloxone kit that people can pick up for free as International Overdose Awareness Day training seminar takes place at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. a step closer to having some nurses prescribe opioid alternatives for drug users

There are 23,000 people in the province using opioid alternatives

FILE – Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver city council to debate 24-hour child care for essential shift workers

Councillor points out that many families who work odd hours have young children who need care

Jason Hewlett and Peter Renn are founding members of the Canadian Paranormal Foundation and experienced paranormal investigators. (Contributed)
Searching for Sasquatch and things that go bump in the night in the Southern Interior

Kamloops-based paranormal investigator Jason Hewlett shares stories from the field

People shop in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. COVID-19 has taken a toll on many Canadians, but for Chinese-Canadians the impacts have been magnified by racism aimed at individuals and businesses, community leaders say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Chinese-Canadians voice worries about racism, job losses one year in to pandemic

Grocery stores and restaurants owned by Chinese-Canadians have been particularly affected by misinformation

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks in Halifax on January 11, 2021. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the government plans to distribute more than 70,000 Pfizer-BiotNTech vaccine doses this week, but no Moderna doses amid recent delivery delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccination program won’t get better this week

Health Canada could approve a third vaccine for use this week, this one from AstraZeneca.

Most Read