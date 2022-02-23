A tow truck pulls a tree trimming truck back to vertical after the trimmer tipped over on Feb. 23, 2022. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

A tow truck pulls a tree trimming truck back to vertical after the trimmer tipped over on Feb. 23, 2022. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Toppled tree trimming truck sends Vancouver Island worker to hospital

Witnesses say man injured in Shawnigan Lake after stabilizer sinks into soft ground

A tree trimmer was taken to hospital with multiple injuries on Wednesday afternoon after his bucket truck tipped over at a job site on Shawnigan Lake Road.

According to witnesses, the man had parked his truck along a roadside and was just about to start work when one of the stabilizers sunk into the soft ground on the shoulder, tipping the truck on its side and sending him crashing into the yard below.

The witnesses said he was taken to ambulance with a broken jaw, a concussion and back injuries. The truck damaged a fence and a shed.

A tow truck crew, working with members of the Shawnigan Lake Volunteer Fire Department, was able to get the truck upright again and remove it from the scene.

Local News

Previous story
Parts of Northern Vancouver Island missed by last Ice Age — researchers
Next story
B.C. doctor who promotes COVID misinformation under investigation from college

Just Posted

Researchers recovering a core from Little Woss Lake. Photo Duncan McLaren
Parts of Northern Vancouver Island missed by last Ice Age — researchers

A B.C. aquaculture facility. Black Press file photo
Industry report: not renewing B.C. salmon farm licenses comes with $1.2 billion cost

Container ship MV Kingston was escorted from its anchorage off Victoria to Duke Point in Nanaimo following the loss of several containers and an on-board fire last fall. (Photo: Transport Canada)
MV Zim Kingston’s lost cargo containers still a deep concern for Vancouver Island

U18 Tier 3 BC Championship logo
North Island Eagles games scheduled for U18 BC Championship tournament in March