FILE – People get exercise along the lakeshore path on Lake Ontario on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto police charge couple who allegedly did not quarantine then attended anti-mask rally

Public health guidelines require everyone coming from outside the country to quarantine for at least 14 days

Toronto police say they have charged two people with failing to comply with federal quarantine rules after the pair showed up at a rally shortly after returning to Canada.

Police say Christopher (Chris Sky) Saccoccia, 37, and Jennifer Saccoccia, 34, of King City, Ont., landed at Pearson International Airport on Sept. 20 after travelling abroad.

Police allege that despite being ordered to quarantine for 14 days, Christopher Saccoccia was seen in the Yonge-Dundas area of downtown Toronto on Sept. 26 and was issued a provincial offence ticket.

Authorities also allege both Christopher and Jennifer Saccoccia went to a rally attended by roughly 500 unmasked participants at Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday.

Police say both were served Monday with a notice to appear for a virtual court hearing on Nov. 12.

Public health guidelines require everyone coming from outside the country to quarantine for at least 14 days.

Saturday’s rally saw demonstrators protest against public health measures meant to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First antigen rapid test for COVID-19 gets Canadian approval
Next story
Ladysmith Light Up cancelled, but decorations will still go up

Just Posted

Facey embarks on election campaign for BC Liberals

Five-year, around-the-world sailing voyage prepares him for the stormy seas of politics

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Pacific white-sided dolphins at Blackfish Sound

Email photos to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.

North Island First Nations offering harm reduction for severe alcoholism

The Gwa’dzi Managed Alcohol Program aims to help chronic alcoholics recover their lives

Twinning society members burnt out, want District of Port Hardy to take over direction

‘The chair has acted and been responsibly involved for close to 25 years’

‘Namgis First Nation member tests positive for COVID-19 post mortem

Contact tracing was started immediately after the discovery of the positive test.

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

Vancouver Island climate activist asks B.C.’s top doc to look into jail COVID-19 protocols

Following arrest, Extinction Rebellion co-founder writes Bonnie Henry about his Nanaimo experience

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Ladysmith Light Up cancelled, but decorations will still go up

The annual event regularly draws crowds of over 30,000 people to the streets of Ladysmith

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with $1,000 COVID relief payments

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

Most Read