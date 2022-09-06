First responders from BC EHS, Port Alberni Fire Department and Alberni Valley Rescue Squad retrieve a woman who had fallen around 30 metres at Stamp River Provincial Park on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (ALBERNI VALLEY RESCUE SQUAD PHOTO)

First responders from BC EHS, Port Alberni Fire Department and Alberni Valley Rescue Squad retrieve a woman who had fallen around 30 metres at Stamp River Provincial Park on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (ALBERNI VALLEY RESCUE SQUAD PHOTO)

Tourist airlifted to hospital after falling 40 feet down embankment at Stamp River Provincial Park

Rope rescue teams from Port Alberni, Qualicum Beach extricate woman from bank by Stamp Falls

A tourist visiting Stamp River Provincial Park had to be rescued after falling 12 metres (40 feet) down a steep rock embankment on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 5.

Specialized rope rescue teams from Alberni Valley Rescue Squad and Arrowsmith SAR in Qualicum Beach conducted the high-angle rescue shortly after 3:30 p.m., AVRS spokesperson Richard Johns said. Due to the significant injuries the woman sustained, BC Ambulance called in their critical care paramedics and had an air ambulance from Ascent Helicopters waiting nearby, he added.

Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department also had first responders on hand to assist.

The woman and her husband were visiting Stamp Falls from out of town and walked the path beyond the fish ladder. “The end of the fence line was open so they went past. About five feet beyond the fence line they stopped to look at the pools and she fell about 40 feet,” Johns said.

Alberni Valley Rescue Squad’s swift water team was also on scene because the woman had landed close to the water below the falls. The volunteer rope teams extricated the woman and brought her by stretcher to the waiting critical care paramedics, and she was airlifted to an unidentified hospital.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyBC ParksPORT ALBERNIrescueSearch and Rescue

 

A BC Ambulance helicopter flies into Stamp River Provincial Park as first responders retrieve a woman who had fallen approximately 30 metres on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (ED BROOKS/ Special to the AV News)

A BC Ambulance helicopter flies into Stamp River Provincial Park as first responders retrieve a woman who had fallen approximately 30 metres on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (ED BROOKS/ Special to the AV News)

Emergency vehicles park at Stamp River Provincial Park as rescuers work to retrieve a woman who fell approximately 30 metres on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (ED BROOKS/ Special to the AV News)

Emergency vehicles park at Stamp River Provincial Park as rescuers work to retrieve a woman who fell approximately 30 metres on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (ED BROOKS/ Special to the AV News)

Previous story
4th COVID vaccine doses to roll out in B.C. as Omicron-specific shots arrive
Next story
75% of B.C. autism service providers say care will be compromised under new hub model

Just Posted

Kwakiutl First Nation blesses the grand opening of the Canadian Coast Guard’s new Port Hardy base. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Blessing ceremony held for new coast guard station and CCGS Pachena Bay

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono will play in a pair of games in his hometown of Port McNeill in September 2022. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port McNeill local ready to return to home ice for preseason BCHL games

Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror file photo
Projects on northern Vancouver Island support forest workers

The Cape Scott Wind Farm produces clean energy for Vancouver Island communities and industries, yet when the North Island has power outages, local communities cannot access this local supply of clean electricity. (Photo supplied by ICET)
North Island coalition is working together to end regional power outages