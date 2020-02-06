Mayor Gaby Wickstrom and new CFO Claudia Frost. (Bill McQuarrie - North Island Gazette)

Town of Port McNeill hires full time Chief Financial Officer

“This is the first time Port McNeill has had a full-time CFO who lives in the community”

The Town of Port McNeill announced on Tuesday, Jan. 28 that Claudia Frost has been appointed as the full-time, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Port McNeill.

Mayor Gaby Wickstrom announced the appointment of Frost at the town’s regular council meeting, and on behalf of councillors and staff, welcomed her to the community.

Prior to taking on the new CFO position in Port McNeill, Frost lived in Valemount and was the CFO for the Village of McBride; a resource dependent town sharing many of the operational needs and concerns as Port McNeill. She has also spent time working with the McBride Community Forest Corporation and prior to that owned and managed her own businesses.

In her welcoming remarks, Wickstrom confirmed the value of that experience, saying, “She will be an asset as she understands the challenges rural communities face and brings that insight with her.”

Wickstrom also noted that Frost’s appointment is a historic one, explaining, “This is the first time Port McNeill has had a full-time CFO who lives in the community.”

Outside of work, Frost enjoys downhill skiing, hiking and yoga and remarked how much she is also looking forward to learning to ocean kayak in the waters around the North Island.

In 2018 the (part-time) CFO position was $75,000.

In 2020 the CFO position is anticipated to be $72,500.

– Bill McQuarrie article, with file from Tyson Whitney

