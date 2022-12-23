Trees felled for the expansion of Trans Mountain pipeline are seen in a fenced off construction area in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trees felled for the expansion of Trans Mountain pipeline are seen in a fenced off construction area in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trans Mountain pipeline fine for bird disturbances upheld while penalty slashed

Penalty dropped from $88,000 to $4,000

A review panel is upholding a fine against the Trans Mountain pipeline for violations that resulted in disturbing bird nests.

But the Canada Energy Regulator is dramatically slashing the amount of the penalty from $88,000 in the original ruling to $4,000.

In February, the regulator found the pipeline company hadn’t given its contractors enough environmental training.

That resulted in the destruction or disturbance of the nests of three robins and one Anna’s hummingbird.

Trans Mountain appealed the ruling, but a majority of the panel agreed with the investigator who laid the charge.

In its written decision, the panel concluded Trans Mountain broke the rules by failing to adequately implement environmental safeguards it had promised.

RELATED: Mating woodpeckers put a halt to multi-billion-dollar TMX oil pipeline expansion work

EnvironmentPipelineTransMountain

Previous story
Stolen $1,300 snow blower recovered in Hope after thieves post it on Facebook Marketplace
Next story
Man who was punched by cop after Offspring concert in Abbotsford files lawsuit

Just Posted

Port Hardy Hospital will have no overnight emergency department for 18 days. (Island Health photo)
18-day overnight emergency department closure announced for Port Hardy Hospital

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney (left) in Gallipoli, Turkey in September, 2022. Photo courtesy Facebook/Rachel Blaney
Cost of living and inflation the big story of 2022, according to North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney

Greg Sayers is a physician assistant who resides in Nelson, British Columbia. He commutes more than 10 hours, to Montana, for work, because PAs are not recognized as health-care professionals in B.C. Photo supplied
Physician assistants improve health care in provinces that recognize them; B.C. doesn’t

B.C. pre-Christmas storm is expected to turn icy beginning Thursday (Dec. 22) as remaining snow hardens and freezing rain falls. (Sergey Gorbachev/ Pixabay)
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.