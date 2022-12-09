Mount Waddington transit bus. (RDMW photo)

Transit change: Mount Cain Ski Connector not operating this year

Please check with bctransit.com/mount-waddington for accurate times

BC Transit and the Regional District of Mount Waddington announced a seasonal service change that came into effect last Saturday (Dec. 3) in the Mount Waddington Transit System.

The Mount Cain Ski Connector is not operating this year. In order to reflect the cancellation of this service, schedule changes will be implemented on Saturday service on the routes 5 Coal Harbour and 6 Woss from Dec. 3 through to March 25, 2023.

This service change means that the first trips of the day on route 5 Coal Harbour and route 6 Woss are later than indicated in the Rider’s Guide. Please check with bctransit.com/mount-waddington for accurate times, updated schedules, fares and route information.

