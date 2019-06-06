Transport Canada is looking into if Justin Plosz broke the rule by landing a helicopter at a massive house party in Anmore. (Instagram)

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

The federal government is now looking into if helicopters landing at a house party in Anmore on Saturday violated any regulations.

The helicopter landed during a raucous house party that also featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, 333 people and a dozen luxury cars.

READ MORE: 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, 3 helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

It was thrown by Justin Plosz, the owner of Public Relations Canada, and attracted not only comments from the public but multiple visits for police.

Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin told reporters Wednesday they were called to the party twice, once for a noise complaint and once for an overdose.

Police were able to help the overdose victim and no arrests were made or tickets issued.

In an email, a Transport Canada spokesperson said they were aware of the incident and are “assessing whether to launch a formal investigation” into the issue.

“Should an investigation take place, potential hazards to safety, whether the area is considered ‘built-up’, and if an operator was authorized to perform the operation would be assessed,” the email reads.

“If it is determined that there has been a non-compliance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations, the department will take appropriate enforcement action, which could include fines or suspensions.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey
Next story
Drivers fleeing from police a disturbing trend, Campbell River RCMP say

Just Posted

Vancouver Island North Teachers committed to reconciliation work, but stymied by BC Public School Employers’ Association

Teachers requested a territorial acknowledgement be placed in the text of the Collective Agreement.

Parents of Port Alice resident married on D-Day 75 years ago

Kenneth and Edwina Chalmers wed at the St. George’s Anglican Church in Cadboro Bay Beach in Victoria.

10th annual Logger Sports event in Port McNeill draws crowd of 300 to watch festivities

Hyde Creek’s Ally Briscoe is heading this fall to the Canadian Championships in Mississauga, Ontario.

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Loggers Golf Tournament returns to Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

The North Island Logger’s Golf Tournament has been running for over 30 years.

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Protesters say clearcuts will destroy orca ‘rubbing beaches’ on North Island

Protesters call for moratorium on old-growth logging

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

Be careful when buying recreational property before a city home, say experts

In addition to Toronto, some buyers in B.C. are also opting for recreational properties for first purchase

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

Measles vaccine rates double for Island Health

After facing a measles outbreak thousands of locals received vaccines

Most Read