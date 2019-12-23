BC Ferries is getting busy with holiday travellers heading off the Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

Travellers looking to get off the Island faced with waits at many BC Ferries terminals

Swartz Bay, Duke Point sailings full heading to Tsawwassen

There is currently a one sailing wait for travellers on Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen BC Ferries route.

The 1 p.m. sailing is 100 per cent full as of 12:40 and the 2 p.m. sailing is 47 per cent full.

READ ALSO: Uplands house raided, wrapped gifts stolen in Grinch-style break-in

For those over at Duke Point heading to Tsawwassen, there’s also a one sailing wait for the 12:45 p.m. sailing and the next one at 3:15 p.m. is filling up fast, sitting at 86 per cent full.

READ ALSO: A car crash happens every three minutes over the holidays: ICBC

Departure Bay to Horseshoe bay’s 1 p.m. sailing is 60 per cent full and the 3:20 p.m. sailing is only 55 per cent full.

For current conditions visit bcferries.com/current_conditions/terminals.html.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
