Travellers looking to get off the Island faced with waits at many BC Ferries terminals

There is currently a one sailing wait for travellers on Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen BC Ferries route.
The 1 p.m. sailing is 100 per cent full as of 12:40 and the 2 p.m. sailing is 47 per cent full.
For those over at Duke Point heading to Tsawwassen, there’s also a one sailing wait for the 12:45 p.m. sailing and the next one at 3:15 p.m. is filling up fast, sitting at 86 per cent full.
Departure Bay to Horseshoe bay’s 1 p.m. sailing is 60 per cent full and the 3:20 p.m. sailing is only 55 per cent full.
For current conditions visit bcferries.com/current_conditions/terminals.html.
