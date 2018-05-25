HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The tree was just inches away from the house causes slight damage to a hot tub cover.

Tree falls inches away from Port Hardy home

The tree narrowly missed the residence on Wolleson Street

A tree fell narrowly crushing a home in Port Hardy landing just inches away from the residence.

The tree was situated on a bluff above the home, which is located on Wolleson Street down the road from OK Tire on the shores of Hardy Bay.

Homeowner Eileen McGill said she wasn’t there when the tree fell during the night on May 24, but she came home to a big shock in the morning.

“I freaked out,” said McGill, adding “I came down and put my purse on the deck and all I saw was trees!”

McGill said her neighbour, who lives on the other side of the tree, was awakened by a group of cranes “making a big ruckus” around 1:00 a.m shortly before he heard a “big thud”.

McGill said her neighbour noticed the tree in the morning when he went out to mow his lawn and realized what the noises were from the night before.

“There was no damage and except for a little bit of damage to my hot tub cover and that’s it,” said McGill, adding that she is nervous about the remaining trees on the bluff above her home.

“I’m freaking out because how many more will come down?” said McGill, noting that she has asked an arborist to come and assess the other trees.

McGill noted that she is not quite sure what to do with the fallen tree.

“My son-in-law wants it for wood and maybe I’ll see if somebody wants to buy the cedar because it is quite long,” said McGill, adding “but if you want the tree you have to take the branches too!”

 

JACK JAKOVAC PHOTO Checking out the fallen tree at the home in Wolleson street in Port Hardy.

Tree falls inches away from Port Hardy home

