A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta, June, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Tree planter dies after bear attack in northern Alberta

Fish and wildlife officers working to identify bear responsible following incident near Swan Hills

RCMP in Alberta say a 26-year-old tree planter has died after being attacked by a bear.

Spokesman Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says police were called on Saturday afternoon about the attack, which he says happened in a remote location northwest of Swan Hills.

Savinkoff says the woman was flown by a private helicopter to the airport in Swan Hills, where they were met by EMS, but she did not survive.

A statement by Alberta’s Justice and Solicitor General office says it is suspected the person was working in the area when an adult black bear attacked.

The statement says fish and wildlife officers have set up a trail camera and traps in the area, and that they took samples from the victim’s clothing for analysis to create a DNA profile of the bear.

It says officers have located three black bears near the site of the attack and are awaiting DNA results to confirm if one of them is responsible.

Savinkoff says the woman was from Peers, Alta., but the family does not want her name released.

—The Canadian Press

bears

