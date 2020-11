At least four trees fell in powerful windstorm

Felled trees and backed up traffic on Byng Road in Port Hardy.

In a windstorm that has left thousands without power, at least four large trees have fallen on Byng Road between Beaver Harbour Road and Fort Rupert Road, taking down power lines with them.

Fire crews are on route but the road is backed up to traffic.

B.C. windstorm



