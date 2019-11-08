BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO MLA Claire Trevena welcomes funds for sport, arts, and culture organizations across the North Island.

Trevena welcomes funding for sport, arts, and culture in the North Island

“Access to sports and arts programming improves quality of life and helps build community”

New Democrat MLA Claire Trevena is welcoming $418,050 to benefit 21 sport, arts, and culture organizations across the North Island.

“Access to sports and arts programming improves quality of life and helps build community,” said Claire Trevena, MLA for North Island. “This funding will assist local organizations in continuing their important work.”

The funding is being provided through the Community Gaming Grants program and is benefitting 7 arts and culture organizations and 14 community sports organizations across the North Island, including the Campbell River Salmon Festival Society and the Port Hardy Minor Hockey Association.

In 2019-20, the Community Gaming Grants program is distributing approximately $18.3 million to 700 not-for-profit organizations across the province to support visual and performing arts, literature, festivals, Indigenous and cultural programs for people of all ages.

The grants program is also distributing approximately $27 million to more than 800 community-based sports organizations for programs such as soccer, swimming, hockey, biking, martial arts, skiing and Special Olympics.

– submitted article

