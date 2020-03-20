Tri-Port municipal government closures

Here’s how the Tri-Port area, which resides in the Regional District of Mount Waddington, is dealing with COVID-19. (Gazette file photo)

Municipal councils across the Tri-Port area continue to grapple with and adapt to the new realities of providing local government services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Port Hardy, Port McNeill and Port Alice along with the Regional District of Mount Waddington have taken measures to ensure continued, if sometimes limited, public access is provided, along with the uninterrupted provision of the full range of regular services.

In Port Hardy, Allison McCarrick, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for the District, stated in a press release that as of, March 18, 2020 and until further notice, “the Municipal Hall and the Public Works yard will be closed to the public. Council and Committee meetings are still being scheduled; however, attendance at those meetings will be limited to Council and Staff. If you wish to view a committee meeting or listen via phone, please contact the office at 250-949-6665 to arrange. Regular Council meetings are already streamed online.”

McCarrick went on to explain: “Contractors needing to access staff at the Municipal Hall or Public Works are required to phone ahead. If [residents] need to pay a bill or drop off/pick up an application, call the office (250 949-6665) to arrange a time or alternative means.”

She said, “Building Inspection Services will be limited. We will be able to process building permit applications as they are received. If you need to speak to the Inspector, please call the office to speak over the phone or to arrange an in-person meeting. On site inspections will be evaluated and are not guaranteed while we ensure the safety of our staff.”

Port McNeill is following a path similar to Port Hardy with Pete Nelson-Smith, the Town’s CAO stating: “The Town Municipal Office will remain open, but closed to the public. Office hours will remain 9a.m.-5p.m., Monday to Friday with staff available to support the community through phone or email. 250-956-3111 or reception@portmcneill.ca.”

Nelson-Smith went on to explain how this would impact Council meetings stating: “The March 24th, 2020 Regular Meeting of Council has been cancelled. The next regular meeting of Council is scheduled for April 14th, 2020.”

With regards to other services and operations, Nelson-Smith explained: “Beginning immediately, the Port McNeill Information Centre will be closed to the public. The Harbour staff will continue to provide services as needed at the Port McNeill Municipal and Federal Marinas. However, to ensure social distancing is followed, in person business at the harbour will be limited to those who have arranged in person meetings ahead of time by calling Harbour staff at 250-956-3881.”

Regarding construction activity, Nelson-Smith stated: “From the District of Port Hardy, who provides Port McNeill’s building inspection services, building inspection services will be limited. We will be able to process building permit applications as they are received. If you need to speak to the Inspector, please call the office to speak over the phone or to arrange for an in-person meeting. On-site inspections will be evaluated and are not guaranteed while we ensure the safety of our staff.”

Heading west to Port Alice, Bonnie Danyk, the village’s CAO, advises that they are currently open but reviewing that policy on a daily basis.

“We are a small office,” she explained, “and given the limited number of residents currently coming to the office, we felt remaining open was the proper choice for now. We have a large counter that allows us to practice the required social distancing and we sanitize the reception area on a regular basis as well as after each visit.”

Danyk confirmed that regular Council meetings are continuing for the time being but as with their office, that situation is being “constantly reviewed and assessed” and will be based on the latest information being provided by government and public health officials.

The Port Alice community hall is closed but Danyk advised that the transfer station remains open.

At the district level, Greg Fletcher, CAO for the Regional District of Mount Waddington confirms the District office remains open to the public. However, the District would prefer that the residents needing to contact them first try email or the phone to see if their questions can be addressed that way. “For the safety of both residents and staff, our first choice would be to communicate by phone or email but we realize that not all residents have reliable access to the internet and so a visit to the office is sometimes necessary.”

As with everyone we contacted for this story, Fletcher recognized the seriousness the pandemic poses to the health and safety of everyone and encouraged residents to respect and practice health authority recommendations including social distancing.

All local government offices publish their contact information on their websites and all officials talked to confirmed that they and their staff are available to answer any questions you might have.

Visit http://www.bccdc.ca/” bccdc.ca or call 1-888-COVID19 to learn more about COVID-19, including prevention and medical attention.

– Bill McQuarrie article

