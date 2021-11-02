A date for a trial related to Makayla Chang’s murder case is expected to be set on Nov. 15. Steven Michael Bacon stands accused of first-degree murder. (Submitted photos)

A date for a trial related to Makayla Chang’s murder case is expected to be set on Nov. 15. Steven Michael Bacon stands accused of first-degree murder. (Submitted photos)

Trial in murder of teenage girl from Nanaimo will go ahead

Steven Michael Bacon charged with first-degree murder, preliminary inquiry was held Monday, Nov. 1

The man charged in the 2017 death of a teenage girl in Nanaimo will stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Steven Michael Bacon was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Makayla Chang, whose body was found months after she was first reported missing in March 2017. A preliminary inquiry, to determine if there is sufficient evidence for a trial, was held Monday, Nov. 1.

A date for a B.C. Supreme Court trial is expected to be established on Nov. 15.

Details from the inquiry are protected under a publication ban. Bacon was transferred from a maximum security facility in Ontario to B.C. in late October ahead of the inquiry.

Members of Chang’s family were present in court for Monday’s inquiry.

RELATED: Man charged in teen’s murder makes first appearance in Nanaimo court

RELATED: Accused in Makayla Chang’s death pleads not guilty


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Court

Previous story
Vancouver Island MPs want immediate federal oversight in container ship clean-up
Next story
Three Island cities on B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ top 20 list

Just Posted

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Elementary School will be closed until Monday, Nov. 8 due to most of the students being unvaccinated. (www.gwanaknations.ca photo)
North Island First Nation announces 48 hour service shutdown due to COVID-19 exposures

Ships continue to work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021. A special weather statement was issued for the Greater Victoria area as southeasterly winds gusting up to 90km per hour were forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Vancouver Island MPs want immediate federal oversight in container ship clean-up

Ships continue to work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021. A special weather statement was issued for the Greater Victoria area as southeasterly winds gusting up to 90km per hour were forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Container ship refrigerators, styrofoam, garbage lifted from Vancouver Island beaches

Cities across B.C. experienced record-breaking temperatures during the heat dome that hit much of the province at the end June, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Summer heat dome killed 48 on Vancouver Island: BC Coroners Service