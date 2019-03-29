Toronto Police say that David Weaver of Nelson will be charged on counts of assault and mischief. (Photo courtesy of Toronto Police Service)

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

A man accused of swimming naked in a shark tank at a Toronto aquarium is set to stand trial in September.

Crown and defence lawyers agreed Friday to trial dates of Sept. 19 and 20 for David Weaver.

Toronto police allege Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018.

WATCH: Naked man jumping into Toronto shark tank a ‘premeditated’ stunt

READ MORE: Nelson man who swam naked with sharks arrested

They allege Weaver then went to the city’s Ripley’s Aquarium two hours later, stripped off his clothes, hopped a barrier and jumped into the shark tank.

Social media videos show a naked man swimming in the water as sharks pass underneath while a security guard tries to coerce him out of the tank.

Weaver faces one count of assault causing bodily harm, mischief under $5,000 and mischief interfering with property.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Police watchdog on scene after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in B.C.

Just Posted

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: The Suquash triangle

Douglas Bradshaw is a landscape/wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice, B.C.

Stellar Jay Organics is no longer, now known as North Island Cannabis

“Everything we’ve put into this project has been with a lot of heart”

Seniors need your help to grow their new greenhouse at the Senior Citizens Centre

drop by the Senior’s Centre to sign up for a work party or call Kris Huddlestan at 250-949-9744.

New faces at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club is getting ready for it’s 2019… Continue reading

Scotiabank faces disgruntled Port Alice crowd

Residents were told the ATM will not be staying, along with the vault and other physical attributes.

VIDEO: 442 Squadron rescue operation at Long Beach, Tofino

Military unit rescues four people stranded on Lovekin Rock

UPDATED: Police watchdog on scene after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in B.C.

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

B.C. legal aid lawyers get $7.9 million after vote to strike

Legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over lack of funds

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

Letter to editor: No accountability

“Freedom from accountability” is not a standard for society.

Meet the missing on Vancouver Island

BC RCMP site lists 13 ongoing missing persons investigations, 11 current, two historic

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Defenceman shines as Vancouver beats L.A. in shootout

Electric floatplanes will change the business of flying across the strait

Harbour Air Seaplanes first in the world to attempt converting fleet to zero-emissions aircraft

Most Read