Trial set for woman accused of lying to get into Trump club

A Chinese woman falsely told agents she was a member of Mar-a-Lago club in Florida

A Chinese woman accused of lying to briefly gain admittance to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida is scheduled to go on trial next month.

Federal court records show Yujing Zhang will go on trial May 28 in Fort Lauderdale on charges of lying to federal agents and illegal entering. She faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

The 33-year-old was arrested March 30 after the Secret Service says she falsely told agents she was a member of the club.

Agents say she told a clerk inside she was attending a nonexistent Chinese American event. She was arrested after agents found her carrying four cellphones, a laptop and an external hard drive.

Trump was visiting the club that weekend but was at his nearby golf course when Zhang arrived.

