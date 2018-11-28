The Irving Shipbuilding facility is seen in Halifax on June 14, 2018. The $60-billion effort to build new warships for Canada’s navy is facing another delay after a trade tribunal ordered the federal government to postpone awarding a final contract for the vessels’ design. The federal government announced last month that U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin beat out two rivals in the competition to design replacements for the navy’s frigates and destroyers. Lockheed is now negotiating a final contract with the government and Halifax-based Irving Shipbuilding, which will build the ships. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Tribunal orders feds to postpone contract in $60B warship project

The federal government annouced it’s contract to design new warships, last month

Canada’s International Trade Tribunal is telling the federal government not to award its contract to design new warships for the navy.

The federal government announced last month that U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin beat out two rivals in the competition to design replacements for the navy’s frigates and destroyers.

RELATED: Legal challenge filed over high-stakes competition to design $60B warships

Lockheed is now negotiating a final contract with the government and Halifax-based Irving Shipbuilding, which will build the ships.

But one of the other two bidders, Alion Science and Technology, asked the Canadian International Trade Tribunal to quash the decision, saying Lockheed’s design did not meet the navy’s stated requirements and should have been disqualified.

RELATED: Feds aiming to select preferred design for $60B warships by end of month

Late Tuesday, the tribunal officially ordered the government to postpone the award of any contract until the tribunal can determine whether Alion’s complaint is valid.

With a $60-billion total price, the warship project is Canada’s largest-ever military procurement, with new vessels expected to serve as the navy’s backbone for most of the century.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
World faces ‘impossible’ task at post-Paris climate talks
Next story
B.C. mom speaks out about paying $8,000/month for Crohn’s disease drug

Just Posted

Kwakiutl First Nation approved for $1.2 million to build six new, on-reserve houses

Kwakiutl First Nation among nearly 30 nations to receive housing funds from the province of BC.

RBC gives $50,000 to support Aboriginal students at North Island College

Indigenous students at all North Island College campuses will be able to… Continue reading

Heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast

Winds will reach speeds of up to 80 km/hr

MP Blaney takes a stand for postal workers, citing high injury rates and long overtime hours

Liberal government poised to pass back-to-work legislation during weekend

Local secondary schools’ culture programs run strong across North Island

PHSS, NISS culture programs for Indigenous students are part of an enhancement agreement with SD85.

VIDEO: Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

Test alerts are supposed to appear at 1:55 p.m. local time

Hockey may shift from ‘midget’ and other traditional names to age descriptors

BC Hockey’s board of directors discussed the topic of division names used by its minor hockey association members

Get tough with General Motors Trump-style, union head urges Trudeau

Unifor president Jerry Dias is in Washington this week, to try to enlist allies at the Canadian Embassy

Otter absent, but koi rescue continues at Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden

Efforts to humanely trap and relocate the slippery otter have been unsuccessful

RCMP in B.C. sic police dog on two prolific offenders on Vancouver Island

Jager and RCMP handler help with arrest early Saturday in south Nanaimo in central Vancouver Island

Port Hardy council votes unanimously in favour of rezoning Pathfinder’s property

Prompt discussion yielded 6-0 vote to approve Pathfinder Development’s proposed rezoning application.

Man behind B.C. legislature probe previously fired from casino security job

Speaker Darryl Plecas suggested Alan Mullen become the interim sergeant at arms, a position he had just investigated

Condo prices soar in B.C.’s hot spots for winter tourism

Whistler, Kimberley and Nelson saw increases in housing prices as investors look to nearby winter recreation

Cold snap coming to Vancouver Island, but get ready for warm winter

Islanders should expect overnight temperatures below freezing throughout the weekend

Most Read