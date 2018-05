Two people taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash Monday in Nanaimo near Cedar Road

Emergency crews were called at about 4:10 p.m. to the Nanaimo Parkway about a kilometre north of Cedar Road where a truck carrying glass had rolled over and crashed along the side of the northbound lanes. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Two people were taken to hospital after a glass-shattering crash this afternoon on the parkway.

Emergency crews were called at about 4:10 p.m. to the Nanaimo Parkway about a kilometre north of Cedar Road where a truck carrying glass had rolled over and crashed along the side of the northbound lanes. The driver and passenger were taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. No other vehicles were involved.

The parkway was strewn with broken glass and northbound traffic was backed up.