Truck is reported to have crashed into Buttle Lake near Lupin Falls. Google map

A commercial truck drove off the highway and into Buttle Lake this morning.

According to reports, a truck left Westmin road around 11 a.m. and ended up in Buttle Lake near Lupin Falls. The condition of the driver is not known at this time.

The Westmin Road follows the east bank of Buttle Lake before looping around the bottom to terminate at the Myra Falls mine site. In many places it has a steep drop off to the water of the lake.

More details to come…

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter