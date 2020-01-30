Truck driver charged in Alberta highway crash that killed 11-year-old boy

Truck allegedly slammed into back of family’s SUV that was stopped on highway due to construction

RCMP in Alberta say they have charged the driver of a semi tractor trailer involved in a fatal crash last summer.

Police say the crash happened Aug. 7 near Oyen, Alta., near the Saskatchewan boundary.

An 11-year-old boy was killed and four members of his family were sent to hospital after the truck allegedly slammed into the back of an SUV that was stopped on the highway for construction.

Lowell Nathan Dyck, 37, faces one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

He has also been charged with four counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

READ MORE: Alberta family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in B.C. highway crash

Dyck is scheduled to appear in court in Hanna, Alta., on April 22.

The Canadian Press