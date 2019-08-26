Truck seized after fatal Parksville hit-and-run

Black Ford F-250 currently under examination by investigators

Oceanside RCMP have seized a vehicle they believe to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning in Parksville.

Police said the incident took place between 2:30 a.m. and 2:33 a.m. in the 200 block of Hirst Avenue. A 32-year-old man was left dead after the collision and no suspects have been named.

The vehicle under investigation is a black 1999 Ford F-250 with a lift kit.

READ MORE: Man dead after reported early-morning hit-and-run incident in Parksville

A forensic examination is underway to determine if it is the vehicle that struck the 32-year-old man. The family of the victim has asked that his name not be immediately released.

RCMP say they believe there are people with knowledge or surveillance footage of the incident who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1 888-222-8477.

emily.vance@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Mitigating stress while being a search and rescue volunteer
Next story
UPDATED: Crane truck tips onto two condominiums in Nanaimo

Just Posted

VIDEO: 2019 Hyde Creek Music Festival

Relive the event with this photo video!

North Island wildfire east of Sara Lake listed as under control

The wildfire is currently listed at 0.65 hectares.

OPINION: Ten signs that Port Alice has changed

“Right now, our lack of amenities is holding back economic growth in our village”

Striking Western Forest Products workers could lose benefits in September

Union, forest company at odds over Vancouver Island benefit payments as strike enters third month

Port McNeill council discusses ‘bear aware’ and what you can do to stay safe

Port McNeill’s Conservation Officer Brad Adams gave a presentation about being ‘bear aware’.

Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

They’re all good boys and girls

Truck seized after fatal Parksville hit-and-run

Black Ford F-250 currently under examination by investigators

Groups fight to protect historic B.C. graveyard, buried in garbage

About 83 people, including the daughter of Fernie’s first mayor, are buried in the overgrown cemetery

Mitigating stress while being a search and rescue volunteer

The CISM program helps members dealing with stress, says SAR volunteer

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

B.C. dad tells murder trial he wasn’t worried for daughters’ safety when storing drugs

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

Canada offers $15M, water bombers on top of G7 help to fight Amazon wildfires

The G7 nations had agreed earlier to contribute a separate US$20-million to help Brazil

UPDATED: Crane truck tips onto two condominiums in Nanaimo

All eight units evacuated, no reports of injuries

Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach: study

Support for democracy increased over time

Most Read