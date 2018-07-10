Trucker charged in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

The wreckage of a fatal crash north of Tisdale, Sask., is seen on Saturday, April, 7, 2018. The RCMP is expected to provide an update today on the status of its investigation into the Humboldt Broncos bus-truck collision earlier this month. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

A transport truck driver charged in a crash that killed 16 people on the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus has been released on $1,000 bail.

Jaskirat Sidhu, who is 29 and from Calgary, faces several conditions, including that he not drive and that he surrender his passport.

Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury.

He appeared in a Melfort, Sask., court this morning, where the case was put over to Aug. 21.

Sidhu was not hurt in the crash, which happened at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6 as the hockey team was headed to a playoff game.

RCMP have said they will not release any details of the investigation or what they believe happened.

The only thing the Mounties have said to this point is that the truck was in the intersection when the collision occurred.

