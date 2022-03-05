Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Trudeau will spend weeks meeting in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland

As the crisis in Ukraine continues to intensify, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to head to Europe during a press conference in Mississauga, Ont. He will spend next week in meetings in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland, saying he is joining partners to stand against Moscow’s aggression and strengthen democratic values.

CanadaRussiaUkraine

Previous story
Free rapid antigen tests now available for people aged 60+ in B.C.
Next story
B.C. woman shares story of Ukrainian family members during local rally

Just Posted

The Klemtu salmon farm way back in 1989. (Mowi photo)
Mowi furthers investment in Klemtu with new centralized feed station and staff accommodation

NDP MPs say that despite regular Canadians struggling to keep up, the “ultra rich” have made record profits since the pandemic began. (Black Press Media File)
NDP MPs call on Liberals to support Canadians unable to keep up with soaring costs

North Island Gazette file photo
Doctor shortage causes the Port McNeill Hospital to shut down for the weekend

Salmon spawn in the Tahsis River. Photo courtesy Nootka Sound Watershed Society
$904,000 riparian and habitat restoration project nears completion in Nootka Sound