Flowers lie at centre ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Sask. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau lauds responders, community a year after bus crash

A memorial service is set to be held in the Humboldt arena Saturday afternoon

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is lauding the “courage and professionalism” of first responders and the resilience of the community a year after the fatal bus crash of a junior hockey team.

The prime minister says in a statement Saturday that while “we cannot forget pictures of the wreckage” that shook all of Canada “what will stay in our hearts forever are images of compassion and strength.”

Trudeau notes the examples of “young men learning to stand, walk and take to the ice again,” and “hockey sticks leaned up against thousands of Canadian front doors.”

READ MORE: Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

A memorial service is to be held in the Humboldt arena to remember the 16 people killed and 13 injured. The Humboldt Broncos bus collided with a semi driven by a novice trucker who ran a stop sign at a rural intersection.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash
Next story
Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

Just Posted

Concerns raised at District of Port Hardy’s public hearing over potential RV Park by the Airport Inn

Three Port Hardy councillors were on hand to field questions and comments from the public.

Wind warning issued across Vancouver Island

Environment Canada warns winds may rise to 70 km/hr, 90 km/hr near the water

Port Alice mail bomb case closed says Yukon RCMP

The RCMP declared Leon Nepper was the only person involved in the mailing of a bomb to his brother.

Hospital funding system called into question at North Island forum

Changes could increase volume of patients treated, says UBC prof

‘It breaks our hearts and spirits’: North Island health care advocates decry overcrowded hospitals

Capacity increased to 105 beds at Campbell River hospital; Island Health says more efforts underway

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

UPDATE: Hundreds without power after wind storm on Vancouver Island

BC Ferries also forced to cancel several mid-morning sailings

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Vigilante to volunteer: A B.C. woman’s change of heart on homelessness

Peggy Allen had 400 calls into police about homeless near her Abbotsford home. Now she’s fighting for them

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Most Read