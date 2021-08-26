NDP leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference on the waterfront in Windsor, Ontario on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference on the waterfront in Windsor, Ontario on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Trudeau, O’Toole in central Canada while Singh to campaign in Winnipeg

Leaders continue to pound the pavement on the federal election campaign

The Liberal and Conservative leaders are to be in central Canada for Day 12 of the federal election campaign, while the head of the NDP is expected to spend most the day in Winnipeg.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will be in Quebec City in the morning for an announcement about supporting seniors.

Erin O’Toole, head of the Conservatives, has an announcement scheduled in Ottawa and will stay in the city to then host a virtual town hall with Nova Scotians.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to make two announcements in Winnipeg — one about housing and the other with heads of Manitoba First Nations.

Singh will then cross the boundary into Ontario for a meet and greet at the Kenora airport.

On Wednesday, the main political parties made varying promises to help make everything from housing to food to mobile phone bills less costly.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Justin Trudeau faces protest at South Surrey campaign stop

RELATED: Conservative candidate apologizes for Black Lives Matter comments

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
Vaccine bookings triple days after B.C. vaccine card announced
Next story
Last Canadian military flight takes off from Kabul, ending mission

Just Posted

Tyson’s Thoughts is a column posted online at northislandgazette.com and in print on Wednesday’s. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
When will Port Hardy swim again? And at what cost?

The Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Gate House Theatre gets funding from Town of Port McNeill

Port Hardy Fire Rescue were called to a structure fire last night (Aug. 23) in Fort Rupert. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)
Port Hardy Fire Rescue hoses down structure fire in Fort Rupert

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry at news conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants