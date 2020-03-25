Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

The prime minister unveiled a new benefit to streamline aid for Canadians who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19
Dubbed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, the aid will replace the two announced last week as part of a $82-billion funding package.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled the new benefit Wednesday during his now-daily press conference on the steps of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.
The aid will provide $2,000 per month and last for four months.
