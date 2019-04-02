The strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Rat Islands of the western Aleutians at 1:35 p.m. (earthquake.usgs.gov)

Tsunami not expected for B.C. after largest earthquake to strike U.S. in 2019

6.5 magnitude quake was ‘shallow, crustal earthquake’

A tsunami is not expected to hit B.C. after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit Alaska Tuesday – the largest U.S. earthquake to strike so far in 2019.

The strong earthquake in the Rat Islands of the western Aleutians rattled at 2:35 p.m. PDT, according to Alaska’s earthquake monitoring agency.

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island homeowners buy more earthquake insurance than the rest of B.C.

Due to the remoteness, there were no reports of it being felt.

RELATED: Earthquake early-warning sensors installed off coast of B.C.

The agency reported it was a shallow, crustal earthquake as opposed to a deeper subduction zone quake.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Major Canadian canola exporter to China says finding new markets not easy
Next story
Members of B.C. First Nation plan new camp to block natural gas pipeline path

Just Posted

No charges recommended against RCMP officer involved in Port Hardy arrest

Independent Investigations Office investigated incident in which intoxicated male broke ankle

Rural Dividend grants support northern Vancouver Island with $207,540

“This funding supports the diverse needs of small communities throughout the province”

VIDEO: Oscar Hickes Memorial Hockey Tournament returns for 40th anniversary

The Oscar Hickes Memorial Hockey Tournament made its return to the Doug Bondue Arena in Port Alice.

Rash of cougar sightings put Port Alice residents on edge

We balance the need for public safety along with the need for wildlife safety”

With child poverty in Port Hardy a growing concern, what can be done to help families struggling to get by?

A staggering 32.8 per cent of children and youth (0-5 age group) here in town are living in poverty.

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

Unusually dry March leads to dozens of grass fires in B.C.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek says many not careful this time of year

Tsunami not expected for B.C. after largest earthquake to strike U.S. in 2019

6.5 magnitude quake was ‘shallow, crustal earthquake’

Members of B.C. First Nation plan new camp to block natural gas pipeline path

The company says it has signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils

Another case of measles confirmed in B.C., bringing total to 22

This marks the 22nd case in B.C. since January.

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Most Read