Two arrested after man shot at Victoria temporary housing facility

Major crime investigators in Victoria are asking for witnesses to come forward after a man was shot early Friday (Sept. 16) morning.

Two suspects have since been brought into custody, according to the Victoria Police Department.

Patrol officers were called to a multi-unit temporary housing facility located on the 3000-block of Douglas Street at approximately 5:40 a.m. after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

Upon arrival, police discovered the victim being treated for a non-life-threatening, but possibly life-altering gunshot wound to a lower limb. Officers contained the area and evacuated nearby residents.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital while police began to search for suspects. The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was also deployed to the area.

Soon after, two suspects were identified a short distance away and police arrested them at gunpoint – citing the high risk that armed persons present in a well-populated area.

The suspects were transported to VicPD cells.

As the incident remains under investigation, police are asking anyone with information to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

