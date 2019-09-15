Two dead, two in critical condition in highway crash near Campbell River

Highway 19 reopened Sunday night after it was closed in both directions

A screenshot from DriveBC of the warning about the collision on Highway 19 between Race Point and Barge Terminal Roads north of Campbell River on Sept. 15, 2019. (DriveBC)

Two people are dead after a crash on Highway 19 north of Campbell River.

Emergency workers responded to a two-vehicle collision between Race Point and Barge Terminal Roads at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Two people, travellers from Washington State, were declared dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“At this time, our thoughts are with the families involved in this collision,” said RCMP Const. Maury Tyre.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

The highway reopened just before 10 p.m. Sunday night.