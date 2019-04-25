At least one person was rushed to hospital by Air Ambulance after a deck collapsed during a wedding celebration in Aldergrove on Friday afternoon.

Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Langley deck collapse

Close relative Satwant Garcha makes daily trips to visit those injured at the wedding

Satwant Garcha and wife Parminder have gone straight to the hospital every day after his workday finishes at 5:30 p.m.

They’re going to visit seriously injured family members who were hurt when a deck collapsed in Aldergrove last Friday, during a wedding celebration.

What was supposed to be a heartwarming ceremony of nuptials quickly took a dangerous turn for many in Garcha family when the second-storey deck collapsed, injuring almost 40 victims, Langley RCMP spokesman Cpl. Craig van Herk confirmed.

The house where it happened, on the 5800-block of 268th Street in Aldergrove, is no stranger to large wedding parties, either.

The Garcha family rented the house for a week for the wedding of Rinku (Garcha) and Reman.

READ MORE: Neighbour recounts ‘fifteen minutes of insanity’ after deck collapses at Aldergrove wedding

The property acted as a middle meeting place for many family members who traveled east from Penticton and west from Surrey to see the various family get married, Satwant said.

“That’s why we (the Garcha family) rented the house,” Satwant said, “It is almost every weekend that there is another wedding at that house” before the incident.

“Whatever comes of things now – we’re just worried about our two family members in the ICU,” Satwant shared.

Two have been reported in critical condition at Royal Columbian Hospital, and up to four others are still in hospital there, Satwant explained.

As well, at Surrey Memorial Hospital there are five other family members and wedding guests still under medical supervision, he said late Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Victims injured ranged from 15 to 83 years old

Satwant and his wife escaped a fall with the deck relatively unscathed. Only “minor scrapes and bruises” mark their bodies, he said.

They are both currently back at their home in Surrey.

Even the bride’s mother, who is currently battling cancer, survived the deck fall and “is doing just fine,” Garcha said.

Satwant says that after the incident, those who were able – including the bride and groom – left for his home in Surrey to complete the wedding ceremony.

