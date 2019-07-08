(Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

Two inmates have escaped from the William Head Institution outside Victoria.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada’s Facebook page, officials are working with local police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage as soon as possible. The pair were noticed missing during the 11 p.m. count, Corrections Services said in a media release. The West Shore RCMP has been contacted and an arrest warrant issued.

Armitage is 30 years of age, five feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has a fair complexion, brown eyes, black hair and a NO Love tattoo and crown on his right arm. He is currently serving a sentence of 13 years, 10 months and four days for robbery, aggravated assault and other offences.

Busch is 42, five feet, nine inches tall, weighs 179 pounds, has a medium complexion, brown eyes and is bald. He is currently serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder and assault, He has also served sentences for aggravated sexual assault, escaping lawful custody and other offences.

Tony Baldo, assistant warden, intervention at William Head Institution said an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of this incident. “We are working very closely with the West Shore RCMP in the search,” he told Black Press Media.

The West Shore RCMP indicated that a helicopter is being deployed in the search.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Busch or Armitage is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or local police.

More to come.

ALSO READ: William Head prison staffer sheds light on effects of PTSD

ALSO READ: William Head prison offers inmates a second chance at life

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Search and rescue looking for Island hiker in Strathcona Park
Next story
Canadian spies welcomed energy industry info about alleged threats, documents show

Just Posted

MP Rachel Blaney wants answers from Fisheries Minister regarding chinook public fishery restrictions

Blaney asked for Wilkinson “to come here and talk to the people in a meaningful way in this riding”

Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre launches new poverty law advocacy program for the Mt. Waddington Region

“We’re here to help North Island locals have fair access to services”

Luke Rushton turns in fastest North Island time at 2019 Kusam Klimb

“This is easily the hardest thing I’ve ever done both mentally and physically”

Kuterra, a land-based salmon farm in the North Island, will not be sold to Whole Oceans

After casting ballots, 95 members were in favour of the sale while 103 were opposed to it.

North Island Chefs Association chef receives national honour

Lesley Stav presented with Culinary Federation President’s Award

VIDEO: Doubts intensify for dog owners, vets after FDA report on grain-free food

FDA lists 16 brands that may be linked with a greater risk of a canine heart condition known as DCM

B.C. woman loses bid to sue for negligence in residential school sex assault

Courts find the bus driver was not negligent in getting off the bus just before the assault

B.C. school district teams to focus mental health treatment

Fragmented system a barrier to youth, Judy Darcy says

Canadian spies welcomed energy industry info about alleged threats, documents show

Details of the CSIS practices are emerging in a case mounted by the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

GUEST COLUMN: Condemning caribou to extinction in B.C.

Province’s two-year moratorium on new mining, logging not enough

Canadian teen who sang Mi’kmaq version of ‘Blackbird’ meets Paul McCartney

McCartney first recorded “Blackbird” for The Beatles’ 1968 White Album

Fans in Canada and abroad mourn and reflect as Kawhi Leonard leaves the Raptors

The two-time NBA Finals MVP has reportedly signed with the LA Clippers

VIDEO: Outage problems at Rogers Wireless causing voice service issues

Rogers said that its network teams were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible

Most Read