A measles, mumps and rubella vaccine on a countertop at a pediatrics clinic in Greenbrae, Calif. (AP/Eric Risberg)

Two more measles cases confirmed in Vancouver

It brings the number of total cases within the city connected to the outbreak to ten

Two more cases of measles have been confirmed in Vancouver, but an unknown source for one of them has officials asking the public to check if they’ve been in areas of Richmond, Squamish, Whistler, and Vancouver in case they have been exposed.

There are now 10 confirmed cases in Vancouver. Nine have been linked to students, staff and family at three French-language schools. An eleventh case, contracted by a person who had travelled outside of Canada and identified earlier this month, is not related to the current outbreak as they did not spread the disease.

READ MORE: B.C. looking into vaccination registry due to measles outbreak

“Because we have not yet identified the source of transmission for one of the new cases of measles, there is the possibility that we have not identified all sources of exposure,” said Vancouver Coastal Health medical health officer Dr. Althea Hayden on Friday.

“We have identified a number of public venues where people have or may have been exposed where we have not been able to contact them about this exposure.”

If you have been in these areas on these dates and times, you are asked to review your immunization history.

There are other locations where the public may have been exposed. VCH staff have been contacting them directly.

Anyone born before 1970 is considered immune. Anyone born between 1970-1994 may have gotten just one of two doses required to be completely immunized. You are urged to get a measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine as soon as possible. If you are born after 1994, you most likely got two doses.

READ MORE: Unvaccinated teens seek measles shot in wake of Vancouver outbreak

A number of the exposures happened fewer than three days ago. Hayden said receiving a MMR vaccine within three days of exposure can prevent or ease the severity of the illness.

“For the majority of people who may have been in contact with confirmed cases, it is too late to take preventative action and we are asking them to monitor for symptoms,” a release from VCH said.

“If you develop symptoms … contact your health care provider.”


