Two people beat up with baseball bats at Nanaimo park

Police looking for suspects who were seen in newer-model orange car

Police in Nanaimo looking for two suspects of an assault of a man and woman by two men armed with baseball bats.

The alleged attack was reported at about 1 p.m. Saturday and happened near Diver Lake off of Labieux Road and resulted in both victims being hospitalized.

According to an RCMP press release, police were alerted to the altercation after the 39-year-old female victim went to a local business and told an employee that two unidentified men showed up at her tent and, without provocation, started striking her and her 51-year-old male friend with bats the suspects had brought with them.

The woman told police she did not recognize the suspects, who arrived in an orange newer model car. The assault lasted several minutes before the suspects drove off in an unknown direction.

The victims were taken by ambulance to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries that were consistent with being struck by a large blunt object.

The suspects are described as caucasians, 25 to 35 years old. One had dark hair and a goatee and was heavy set and wearing dark clothing. The second suspect was also heavy set with a dark beard and wore a bandana covering the lower half of his face.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED: Crime incidents on the rise in Nanaimo


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time
Next story
Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Just Posted

VIDEO: North Island Midget Eagles win back to back games at the Chilton Arena

Goaltender Avary Miller was awarded first star by her team after Sunday’s game against the Generals.

2019 ELECTION ELECTION: North Island-Powell River candidates address fish farms

“What is your position on the impact of salmon farms on the B.C. coast?”

UPDATE: Port Hardy Estuary Indigenous carving found

“Thankfully the case of the missing carving was a happy mistake and not stolen as previously thought.”

Port Alice resident rides out Hurricane Dorian

Leask’s boat, the Loon II, is a wooden boat that he built himself from scratch.

North Island Rising: Maybe it’s the voters, not the politicians, who are crazy

“It’s about voting people out – not in - and replacing them”

VIDEO: First film about Thai cave rescue to premiere this weekend

“The Cave” is set to debut at the Busan Film Festival in South Korea

Two people beat up with baseball bats at Nanaimo park

Police looking for suspects who were seen in newer-model orange car

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

New shipping container home project opens in Island community

WeCanShelter represents joint effort between Comox Rotary and homelessness advocates

Most Read