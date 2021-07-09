File photo of the “T” intersection on Highway 19 and Campbell Way in Port McNeill. (Google Images)

2 vehicle collision at the ‘T’ intersection sends one to hospital with minor injuries

There were no drugs or alcohol involved in the accident

There was a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, July 7 at the “T” intersection in Port McNeill around 5:00 p.m.

“A vehicle that was travelling southbound was trying to make a left turn onto Campbell Way and was struck by a northbound vehicle that was pulling a trailer,” confirmed Port McNeill RCMP Corp. Nathan Lingley. “The truck that was turning left failed to yield to the northbound vehicle.”

Lingley noted there were thankfully only minor injuries, with one patient being transferred to Port McNeill hospital.

He added that RCMP are still investigating, but a ticket for failing to yield is being considered. There were no drugs or alcohol involved in the accident.

The “T” intersection has seen quite a few accidents over the years. It was redesigned back in 2018 after local residents raised concerns about overall visibility. The work included raising the highway to allow drivers to have a better and unobstructed view of vehicles turning on and off the highway. The road and intersection were also repaved and freshly painted with lane markings.

