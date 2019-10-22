Two youth arrested in UBC carjacking at gunpoint, after being spotted in stolen Kia

‘A great deal of credit is due the alert person who called us,’ said North Vancouver Sgt. Peter DeVries

Two youth have been arrested for allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint during a carjacking at the University of B.C. in September, after being spotted driving the stolen Kia in North Vancouver.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that the pair were arrested in early October after someone called North Vancouver RCMP to report a reckless driver in their cul de sac.

“A great deal of credit is due the alert person who called us,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries. “What they couldn’t have known was that they were actually helping take two violent, dangerous criminals off the street.”

The carjacking happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 when a woman was returning to her vehicle on the 10th floor of the West Parkade on the UBC Vancouver campus.

Two men approached her, police said at the time, and one produced a small, palm-sized handgun before demanding the woman’s keys. She complied and the two men took off in her Grey 2007 Kia Spectra. The woman was not injured.

Cpl. Chris Manseau with the BC RCMP could not confirm whether charges had been suggested to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

