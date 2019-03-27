File photo

U.S. Muslim advocacy group releases report on civil rights abuses

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said it received 232 requests for legal assistance last year

Massachusetts’ largest Islamic advocacy organization is releasing its first annual report on the civil rights abuses faced by local Muslims.

The state’s chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said Wednesday it received 232 requests for legal assistance last year.

The organization said that’s down about six per cent from 2017, which saw a surge in requests for help on immigration cases related to the Trump administration’s ban on travellers from certain Muslim-majority countries.

READ MORE: Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

Among the prominent cases highlighted was one involving a fifth-grader at Hemenway Elementary School in Framingham who received threatening notes in her classroom storage bin.

The report also mentions a 2018 case in which a woman shouted slurs and obscenities at two Muslim families and grabbed a 72-year-old woman’s hijab in Braintree.

READ MORE: Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Employee gone after Island Health privacy breach affects dozens
Next story
Man who committed murder at Vancouver Island hotel gets life sentence

Just Posted

Stellar Jay Organics is no longer, now known as North Island Cannabis

“Everything we’ve put into this project has been with a lot of heart”

Seniors need your help to grow their new greenhouse at the Senior Citizens Centre

drop by the Senior’s Centre to sign up for a work party or call Kris Huddlestan at 250-949-9744.

New faces at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club is getting ready for it’s 2019… Continue reading

Scotiabank faces disgruntled Port Alice crowd

Residents were told the ATM will not be staying, along with the vault and other physical attributes.

VIDEOS: North Island Bantam Eagles place second at Tier 3 Bantam Championships in Port Hardy

“This is now a piece of North Island history and will be talked about for many years to come.”

Seth Rogen to launch cannabis brand called Houseplant

The Vancouver-born actor co-founded the Toronto-based company

Man who committed murder at Vancouver Island hotel gets life sentence

Brandon Tyler Woody pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 shooting in Nanaimo

B.C. conservation officers show alleged poachers unborn fawn after seizing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Employee gone after Island Health privacy breach affects dozens

More than 100 patient records accessed in privacy breach at Nanaimo hospital

VIDEO: Snoop Dogg, Incubus, Sublime with Rome, Smash Mouth head to Vancouver Island festival

It will be party time at Laketown Ranch this Canada Day weekend with a great lineup of talent on tap

Mother, two sons identified as three killed in Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the single-car collision

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

Facebook received criticism after suspect in New Zealand mosque shootings broadcast the massacre

B.C. home to 5 of top 10 priciest penthouses in Canada

From $30M to $7.3M, there’s a condo for every millionaire on this list

Most Read