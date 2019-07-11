President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Fla., en route to Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

U.S. poised to begin raids for undocumented immigrants

It’ll target people with final orders of removal

A nationwide immigration enforcement operation targeting people who are in the United States illegally is expected to begin this weekend after it was postponed last month by President Donald Trump.

That’s according to two administration officials and immigrant activists.

It’ll target people with final orders of removal, including families whose cases had been fast-tracked by judges. It’s expected in 10 major cities.

It was initially set for late June, but Trump postponed it as Congress worked to pass a $4.6 billion border aid deal.

The administration officials say the operation remains in flux and it’s possible it could begin later. The officials aren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and are speaking on condition of anonymity.

Activists are circulating information about hotlines for immigrants to call and bolstering know-your-rights training.

READ MORE: Acting U.S. border boss quits amid uproar over migrant children

Colleen Long And Sophia Tareen, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Horse euthanized after injury in Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race
Next story
New York judge OKs Weinstein defence team recasting 60 days before trial

Just Posted

Port Hardy Rotary Club installs new informational sign at District of Port Hardy’s windmill blade display

What do you think of the windmill blade display and the new informational sign?

It’s baby season at MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre in Comox Valley

Cash-strapped non-profit in need of donations

Minor hockey camp takes over Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill

The camp also saw the return of former NHL’er Clayton Stoner to his hometown.

PHOTO GALLERY: Tri-Port celebrates Canada Day!

Missed Canada Day celebrations in the Tri-Port? Well look no further.

MP Rachel Blaney wants answers from Fisheries Minister regarding chinook public fishery restrictions

Blaney asked for Wilkinson “to come here and talk to the people in a meaningful way in this riding”

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

Horse euthanized after injury in Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race

The horse is the second one to die during this week’s Rangeland Derby

Twitter seeks to dismiss B.C. businessman’s lawsuit over ‘defamatory’ tweets

Founder of Lionsgate Entertainment alleges in a statement of claim that Twitter published a number of ‘false and defamatory’ tweets about him

Twitter taps Canada as test market for new ‘hide’ tweet feature

The platform will indicate on a tweet any time a user decides to hide replies

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at B.C. food court

No charges have been laid yet

‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

A 71-year-old man was arrested after breaching a court injunction at the Burnaby terminal

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Trout and coho stranded in pools with reduced food amid drought on North Island

Streamflows remain low despite rainfall

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

Most Read