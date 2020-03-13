UBC’s Centre for Rural Health Research has released a summary of its ongoing rural health survey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC, SFU move classes online amid coronavirus spread

University of Victoria has not cancelled classes.

Two of B.C.’s largest universities have announced they are moving all classes online amid concerns over COVID-19.

Simon Fraser University and the University of B.C. said campuses will remain open, however classes will be hosted virtually.

UBC said the change will be effective until the end of term.

“We understand this shift in delivery will have a significant impact on our community and you have many questions, UBC president Santa J. Ono said in a statement. “I would ask for your patience as we seek to answer those questions.”

He added that the decision to transition to online classes is not due to any confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus, but instead in response to recommendations by B.C. health officials.

University of Victoria has not announced any similar moves, but has cancelled classes that include more than 250 attendees.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Friday that a ban on large gatherings will be upgraded to a ministerial order, a day after the B.C. government announced the restriction.

READ ALSO: UVic students call for closure of campus due to COVID-19

On Thursday, Selkirk College told students to stay home if they experience coughing, catch a fever or have difficulty breathing.

Sixty-four people in B.C. have become infected by the novel coronavirus, including one man who has died.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Economists predict recession coming due to COVID-19 and plunge in oil prices

Just Posted

Lions Club removes one pickleball court from Port Hardy Civic Centre, claiming damaged property

‘We’re beginning to feel like the Lions people hate us and we’re not sure why’

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Port Hardy Reigns volleyball program continues to grow with 18 players this season

‘This season we’ve really been focusing on respect, attitude, love for the game, that sort of thing’

‘Spacecapades’ ice carnival takes over Chilton Arena in Port McNeill

Every two years, the figure skating club puts on an ice carnival.

First COVID-19 case reported on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 64

All new cases within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority

UBC, SFU move classes online amid coronavirus spread

University of Victoria has not cancelled classes.

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Vancouver Island ‘coffee group’ wins $1-million 6/49 prize

Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw

COVID-19: Victoria gets testing clinic; more to come across Island Health

Patients must be referred by their primary care provider or an 811 nurse

B.C. calls on Trudeau to tighten border crossings for COVID-19

John Horgan asks for ferry passengers to stay in their cars

Study led by B.C. prof finds 8% of school-age children have thought about or attempted suicide

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Tyson’s Thoughts: Stop fighting already, work together to fix the problem

I understand the pickleball players damaged some equipment, but come on, guys. Let it go.

Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

College calls on physician retirees to activate their licences

Most Read