(File photo)

Assault on UBCO security guard now a homicide

No students were said to be involved

What was being treated as an assault on a UBCO security guard is now being treated as a homicide.

On Feb. 26, just before 6 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to an assault call in the University Centre Building (UNC) on the University of British Columbia Okanagan campus. The victim, a 24-year old woman working as a security guard, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The woman has since succumbed to her injuries, with the case now being treated as a homicide.

The attacker was identified shortly after the incident, and was apprehended under the Mental Health Act. He remains in hospital and faces possible murder charges.

A press release from Kelowna RCMP indicated that the suspect was an employee of the university at the time of the attack. A statement from UBCO spokespeople said that the incident appeared to be an isolated attack, and that no students were involved.

The UNC building reopened the following day around 10:30 a.m.

