UK airline says female flight attendants no longer have to wear makeup

This comesafter complaints about turning female employees into sex objects

Britain’s Virgin Atlantic has dropped a requirement that female flight attendants wear makeup, joining other major carriers that have eased their dress and grooming requirements after complaints about turning female employees into sex objects.

Virgin Atlantic announced this week that female cabin crew members can skip the makeup. If they want to keep using lipstick and foundation, they must stick to an approved palette of shades.

An airline executive said the changes — which also include making it easier for women to pick pants over Virgin’s familiar red skirts — came after listening to employees.

Uniforms are standard for cabin crew on most airlines, but U.S. carriers have come a long way since Southwest famously dressed its flight attendants in hot pants during the 1970s.

READ MORE: Meng Wanzhou extradition case raises ‘serious concerns,’ defence lawyer says

READ MORE: B.C. Liberal leader says students should pay interest on loans

David Koenig, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2017 death of Victoria man deemed a murder

Just Posted

New Democrat and Tory politicians from North Island weigh in on SNC-Lavalin affair

NDP MP Rachel Blaney and Conservative candidate Shelley Downey echo party leaders

Friendly Feud delights crowd, raises money for a good cause

Prizes of gift cards and cash were sponsored by local businesses.

Money Mart

In a world seemingly filled with bad news, sometimes good news stories… Continue reading

Port Hardy RCMP need help locating the driver involved in a hit and run

“The injured man was taken to the hospital with possible head and neck injuries.”

Child poverty in Mount Waddington region on the rise, now second highest in the province

With child poverty statistics in the North Island on the rise, the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announces he has pancreatic cancer

78-year-old Ontario native says he wanted to give fans the news himself

2017 death of Victoria man deemed a murder

Victim’s bank information used fraudulently across Island, Lower Mainland after disappearance

Enter the Water Dome: Reviewing ideas for fighting wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is in Kamloops at a symposium this week

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

B.C. man chooses death with dignified party – music, whiskey and cigars included

Dan Laramie of Keremeos died with medical help on March 2 after amazing ‘farewell to this life’ party

B.C. Liberal leader says students should pay interest on loans

NDP move to eliminate interest encourages debt, Andrew Wilkinson says

Eight quotes from former U.S. president Barack Obama’s visit to B.C.

Event in Vancouver was the 44th president’s third stop in Canada on a tour through the country

B.C. teacher who left religious school over non-marital sex issue calls for reform

Education minister says law allowing religious schools to have ‘community standards’ for staff could be reviewed

Most Read