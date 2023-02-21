U’Mista Cultural Centre in Alert Bay gets $216,000 in grant funding from government

The U’mista Cultural Centre in Alert Bay will be receiving $72,000 per year over three years, totalling $216,000, thanks to approximately $5 million in grants that have been committed to 23 Indigenous-led non-profit organizations from the Indigenous Resilience and Recovery Grant Initiative.

“Indigenous-led non-profit organizations deliver critical programs and services to individuals and families,” said Megan Dykeman, Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-Profits. “This investment recognizes the essential role of Indigenous-led organizations in supporting communities.”

The funding is part of the $34-million Recovery and Resiliency Fund announced in March 2022 with $30 million from the Province and $4 million from Vancouver Foundation. The initiative includes two funding streams and is being administered in partnership with the Vancouver Foundation, United Way BC and New Relationship Trust.

The New Relationship Trust administered the grant application and award process for Indigenous-led non-profit organizations with annual operating budgets of more than $1 million. Through this funding stream, 22 organizations will each receive $72,000 per year over three years, for a total of $216,000, and one organization will receive $150,000 over two years.

The multi-year, flexible funding will support Indigenous organizations with pandemic-related recovery support and enhance organizational and economic resilience.

This partnership with New Relationship Trust aligns with government’s commitment to advancing meaningful reconciliation. Indigenous-led non-profits have faced immense challenges through the pandemic and recovery, and the grants will help address critical gaps in their operations. This grant process for Indigenous-led organizations is being led by Indigenous decision-makers.

