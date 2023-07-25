Pictured here, the wildfire located in Jacklah River south of Gold River has spread to 35 hectares. Photo by BC Wildfire Service

Pictured here, the wildfire located in Jacklah River south of Gold River has spread to 35 hectares. Photo by BC Wildfire Service

Under control wildfire south of Gold River estimated at 35 hectares

Fire on Jacklah river just 5 kilometres south of Muchalat Inlet

  • Jul. 25, 2023 3:30 p.m.
  • News

A wildfire that erupted last week near Gold River is now officially list as under control

First reported on Thursday afternoon (July 20), the wildfire by Jacklah River reached approximately 35 hectares, according to the latest report from the B.C. Wildfire Service, but is no longer spreading.

The location of the wildfire, identified as case number V81938, is approximately five kilometres of Muchalat Inlet, south of the town.

The wildfire service has it listed as “under control,” as of Tuesday afternoon, July 25. With no evacuation orders in place right now, the cause is believed to be lightning.

The fire is visible from Gold River, with a crew of 15 firefighters and one helicopter assigned to bring this wildfire to a halt.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireGold River

Previous story
B.C. working to source hay, feed for farmers in need immediately
Next story
UPDATE: Eagle Bay fire under control, additional resources sent to Adams Lake

Just Posted

District of Port Hardy municipal signage. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Port Hardy council decides against amending harbour bylaw due to ‘safety issues’

The new McDonalds restaurant that is being built in Port Hardy is coming along at a quick pace. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
McDonald’s on track for fall opening, says director of corporate services

Black Press Media file photo
Port McNeill RCMP investigating 2 separate boating incidents

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?