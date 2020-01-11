Union blasts local government for getting involved in strike, Port McNeill mayor fires back

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom responded via a five minute long Facebook video.

Now entering seven months, the WFP/United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 (USW) strike has taken another turn after the USW issued a press release taking local government to task for trying to meddle in the strike.

“Some coastal Mayors and Councils are assisting either wittingly or unwittingly a select number of logging contractors, who continue to beat drum for WFP in an effort to undermine workers’ rights,” stated the release. “These elected individuals need to realize the serious and negative impact that WFP’s Union busting contracting out concession, draconian Drug and Alcohol Policy and unsafe Alternate Shifts, have on the safety, security and dignity of workers and their families.”

The USW then acknowledged the stance that “community leaders like the Mayor and Council in Port Alberni have taken, which acknowledges the rights of workers to bargain their Collective Agreement, without interference.”

RELATED: Workers rally against concessions

RELATED: Striking workers could lose benefits

Brian Butler USW Local 1-1937 President stated via the release that “It is truly unfortunate that rich Executives on the Board of Western Forest Products are not accountable to communities, even though they harvest and process public crown timber. They are allowed to sit back on their high six and seven figure salaries and encourage some elected Councils and some contractors to demonize workers on their behalf, when all USW members are seeking to improve is their safety, working conditions and earn their fair share for the profits they create in the workplace.”

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom, who has been vocal on social media about the disastrous effect the strike has had on her town, issued a video response to the USW’s release, which can be seen below.

Wickstrom ended the video response with this quote, “We will continue to advocate for our community members, we will continue to put pressure on, and we mean no disrespect to the members that are currently on strike — if that’s what they want to do that’s fine, all we want is a resolution so that our communities can survive and thrive, that’s all we are asking for.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Union blasts local government for getting involved in strike, Port McNeill mayor fires back

Just Posted

Union blasts local government for getting involved in strike, Port McNeill mayor fires back

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom responded via a five minute long Facebook video.

Reducing our environmental impact

“A very high tax on carbon (I heard someone suggest $250/ton) would definitely cause heads to turn”

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.: Island Highway north of Sayward junction now open

Road had been closed after a semi-truck involved in an incident blocked the highway completely

LETTER: Loggers are standing guard at the entrances of the most vital access roads to their place of work

“Where was and is our NDP (which I voted for all my life as a Canadian) to intervene?”

Tiny homes builder says they weren’t aware of District of Port Hardy bylaw

Debagheera’s intent was to show the tiny homes to Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas.

VIDEO: Trudeau says Iran must take full responsibility for jetliner’s downing

‘This is a tragedy that should not have happened,’ the prime minister said

Boeser nets a pair to lift Canucks past Sabres 6-3

Vancouver breaks two-game losing skid

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Canadian medical students call for better education on health and climate change

‘We need an educational blitz that addresses medical and health practitioners at all levels’

VIDEO: B.C. man faces legal problems for bringing underweight bear to wildlife sanctuary

Transporting the animal is a violation of the BC Wildlife Act, Conservation says

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

PM meets families of Iran plane crash victims, as number of Canadians killed revised to 57

Foreign Affairs minister says 57 is the latest number after documents were checked

Person of interest in Nanaimo teen’s murder case faces sex assault charges in Ontario

Steven Bacon, 59, has a court appearance scheduled in March in Thunder Bay

Most Read