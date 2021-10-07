Signy Madden, United Way Central and Northern Vancouver Island regional director, says the area has seen more food security issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Signy Madden, United Way Central and Northern Vancouver Island regional director, says the area has seen more food security issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

United Way trying to support ‘high-impact’ social programs through tough times

United Way launches fundraising campaign with goal of $1.3 million for the north and central Island

The United Way in Nanaimo is embarking on its annual fundraising campaign to try to help people whose personal challenges have only been worsened by the pandemic.

The local United Way chapter announced in June it was merging with five other chapters to form United Way B.C., but this fall’s fundraising campaign will benefit the local agencies the United Way supports in and around Nanaimo.

While the merger resulted in better access to “research capacity” and resources, Signy Madden, Central and Northern Vancouver Island regional director, said the pandemic has put a strain on non-profits in the area and the need is still huge. COVID-19 has affected all demographics, according to Madden, with more stress and emotional mental health issues for children and youths, feelings of isolation and depression for seniors and issues of food security.

Madden said United Way moved away from front-line food provision because there were other agencies, such as food banks, doing that work.

“But because of COVID, we really had to step up to fund food baskets and food programs and that was huge and it still is. We’re still funding a lot of baseline stuff around food,” she said. “I had hoped we’d now, a year and a half in, when people were going back to work, that we wouldn’t have to be in that food-security piece, but we are.”

COVID-19 has not been kind to charitable organizations either, said Madden, compounding the situation. She said some non-profits “haven’t done very well” through the pandemic and United Way has helped resource those agencies so they could survive.

“I think there’s been more conversation and more assistance needed across the non-profit sector,” Madden said. “A lot of non-profits have been here for years. Well, some of them just closed the doors because they couldn’t operate without either the funding or the volunteers.”

According to a press release, United Way B.C. anticipates offering assistance to 24,500 people in need on the Island this year, via 53 agencies operating 78 programs, with more than 35,000 people accessing 116 “high-impact programs” through 73 agencies in the central Island area.

After raising $1.2 million last year, the local United Way’s goal is to raise $1.3 million this year.

“Trust me, we need the money…” said Madden. “If you give in Port Alberni or Nanaimo, Ladysmith, it goes specifically to an agency there.”

For more information, or to donate, go to www.uwcnvi.ca.

RELATED: Central Island United Way merges to form United Way B.C.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsUnited Way

Previous story
BC Hydro to mandate COVID vaccines for employees, contractors

Just Posted

Kwakiutl Chief Calvin Hunt working on the 30-foot totem pole. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
New Coast Guard station totem making a statement on the North Island

Port Hardy Fire Rescue on scene at Highland Manor. (PHFR - Adam Harding photo)
Port Hardy Fire Rescue knocks down another late night apartment fire

Four grids represented in the high-resolution overland tsunami mapping. Phase one of the project focused on the Kyuquot & Nuchatlitz Grids and phase two will be Quatsino & Nootka Grids. Photo supplied
Tsunami maps available for areas from Muchalaht Inlet to Cape Scott Provincial Park

The Quatsino First Nation is one of 17 First Nations in Vancouver Island to receive funding to complete well-being and poverty-reduction plans and projects. (Quatsino First Nation photo)
Quatsino First Nation gets funding for a series on community wellness