Nanaimo RCMP have reported that a diver who went missing near the Winchelsea Islands, triggering a search by the Canadian Coast Guard, search and rescue agencies and police last week, has been found deceased in the area. (News Bulletin file photo)

UPDATE: Body of missing diver found north of Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP report diver who went missing near Winchelsea Islands found during search Wednesday

Nanaimo RCMP say searchers have found the body of a diver who went missing near the Winchelsea Islands north of Nanaimo.

According to an RCMP press release, the missing diver was found deceased by members of the RCMP dive team Wednesday, Aug. 18, while they were searching the area where he had gone missing Aug. 13.

The man’s next of kin have been notified, foul play is not suspected and the matter is now in the hands of the B.C. Coroners Service, the release said.

