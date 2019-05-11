A plume of smoke is seen rising from a fire on Frenchman Road in Sayward on Friday that reached 6.5 ha in size. Photo by Shawn Bencze

UPDATE : Crews gaining control of Sayward fire

A crew of 30 firefighters was called to the fire Saturday morning

The forest fire in the Village of Sayward is now 30 per cent contained, BC Wildfire Service says.

A fire fighting crew of 30 members was sent this morning to start tackling the fire. This included heavy machinery and four helicopters.

The fire had reached 8 ha. in size, at last indication and crews and emergency personnel battled the fire from the ground and the air yesterday. BC Wildfire is expecting to have it contained by tonight or tomorrow.

The Sayward Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service were called to the fire in Sayward on Friday morning.

The fire started burning in some slash near the Village of Sayward on Friday morning and the Coastal Fire Centre indicated it grew to approximately 6.5 hectares in size by Friday evening in an area adjacent to Frenchman Road in Sayward, 76 kilometres northwest of Campbell River.

The Sayward Fire Department was engaged in battling the fire with the Coastal Fire Centre providing assistance to them. Coastal Fire had 12 firefighters, an officer and two helicopters on the scene in addition to Sayward firefighters, the Coastal Fire Centre said. BC Wildfire Service says the fire is human-caused.

There was some concern late yesterday that expected windy conditions today would hamper attempts to control the fire.

 

A plume of smoke is seen rising from a 5 ha. fire on Frenchman Road in Sayward on Friday. Photo by Shawn Bencze

